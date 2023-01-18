AMOCO Federal Credit Union Names Alkami as Partner of the Year

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023

Credit union recognizes digital banking platform as a significant contributor to its growth

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced it has been named AMOCO Federal Credit Union's Partner of the Year, an award presented to one of the credit union's 200+ business partners in recognition of outstanding positive impact on AMOCO's member service, growth and innovation.

Alkami_Logo.jpg

Alkami was selected in recognition of its partnership with AMOCO in building a flexible and extensible digital banking solution. The credit union went live with the Alkami Platform in 2019, and recently completed its three-year roadmap initiative.

"We were very specific about the user experience (UX) and capabilities we needed for our members," said Nate Ashworth, senior vice president of operations technology at AMOCO. "Alkami not only brought a best-in-class UX to the table, but also has the extensibility to build in the integrations we require now and into the future."

The credit union currently has seventy-eight thousand users, with approximately fifty-six thousand active digital banking users leveraging many online features, such as P2P, Skip-A-Pay and more. "We have seen tremendous growth in member traffic since implementing the Alkami Platform," added Ashley Carner, chief operations officer of AMOCO. "The new experience was in place when the pandemic hit, which drove logins to one million per month. Since then, we have consistently seen upward of 1.6 million logins per month, which we attribute to the seamless online and mobile banking experience of the Alkami Platform."

Since implementing the Alkami Platform, AMOCO's app rating has grown from 3.6 to 4.9 or higher on all mobile platforms. "The Alkami Platform has been highly successful. It has allowed us to leverage resources to augment the branch experience and freed us up to focus on building and strengthening relationships, which positions us for strong future growth," added Ashworth.

"We are honored to be named AMOCO's Partner of the Year," said Alex Shootman, Alkami's chief executive officer. "When we say we believe in the power of partnerships, we aren't just speaking about third party integrations. It is our partnerships with clients like AMOCO that push us to continually grow and develop innovative solutions to meet the needs of their account holders."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

About AMOCO

AMOCO is one of the largest credit unions in the Houston/Galveston area, with more than 600+ local sponsor companies and organizations and over 100,000 members located throughout the country. AMOCO Federal Credit Union is open to everyone who lives, works, worships, attends school, or frequently does business within one of the 477-census tracts in Texas.

Media Relations Contact
Marla Pieton
[email protected]

Katie Schimmel
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA89615&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amoco-federal-credit-union-names-alkami-as-partner-of-the-year-301724815.html

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA89615&Transmission_Id=202301181001PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA89615&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.