David J Yvars Group recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $80.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(17.35%), MSFT(8.34%), and ABBV(7.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David J Yvars Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, David J Yvars Group bought 44,417 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 53,233. The trade had a 5.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 01/18/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $131.44 per share and a market cap of $39.88Bil. The stock has returned -17.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a price-book ratio of 7.10.

The guru established a new position worth 13,495 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 4.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $310.9 per share and a market cap of $79.78Bil. The stock has returned 35.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, David J Yvars Group bought 11,421 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 12,217. The trade had a 4.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 01/18/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $355.635 per share and a market cap of $339.63Bil. The stock has returned 46.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-book ratio of 33.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.65 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, David J Yvars Group bought 26,440 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 36,540. The trade had a 3.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 01/18/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.20999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,004.15Bil. The stock has returned -38.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.30, a price-book ratio of 7.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 19,160 shares in NAS:DLTR, giving the stock a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $155.61 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $147.55 per share and a market cap of $32.69Bil. The stock has returned 14.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

