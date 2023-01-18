Panview Asian Equity Master Fund recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $54.39Bil. The top holdings were DECK(20.92%), AR(13.72%), and LAC(12.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 26,500 shares in NYSE:DECK, giving the stock a 16.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $312.24 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Deckers Outdoor Corp traded for a price of $425.375 per share and a market cap of $11.27Bil. The stock has returned 32.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-book ratio of 7.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund reduced their investment in NYSE:WOLF by 91,000 shares. The trade had a 13.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.76000000000001.

On 01/18/2023, Wolfspeed Inc traded for a price of $82.43000000000001 per share and a market cap of $10.31Bil. The stock has returned -19.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wolfspeed Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -118.91 and a price-sales ratio of 12.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 71,653-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 10.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.56999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $63.04 per share and a market cap of $35.97Bil. The stock has returned -62.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 12,900 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 6.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.27 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $130.746 per share and a market cap of $419.02Bil. The stock has returned -60.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-book ratio of 10.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 61,700-share investment in NAS:WDC. Previously, the stock had a 6.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.92 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Western Digital Corp traded for a price of $37.93 per share and a market cap of $12.12Bil. The stock has returned -40.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Digital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

