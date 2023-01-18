Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 HIGHWAY 169 SOUTH ST. LOUIS PARK, MN 55426

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were IEI(7.63%), NDSN(7.60%), and SCHZ(6.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. bought 23,243 shares of NAS:NDSN for a total holding of 44,951. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.07.

On 01/18/2023, Nordson Corp traded for a price of $243.82 per share and a market cap of $13.94Bil. The stock has returned 5.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nordson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. bought 26,973 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 39,251. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 01/18/2023, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.83 per share and a market cap of $12.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 10,646 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $62.66 per share and a market cap of $31.41Bil. The stock has returned -8.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. bought 13,100 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 183,979. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.4.

On 01/18/2023, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.44 per share and a market cap of $7.13Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 4,047 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.81 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.3 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned 1.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.