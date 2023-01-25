Rackspace Technology Announces SDDC Enterprise, Business, and Flex to Help Organizations Manage Private Cloud Workloads and Meet Strategic Goals

As businesses continue to shift from internally managed data centers to the cloud, Rackspace Technology provides targeted solutions for private cloud workloads

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Technology Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Rackspace SDDC Enterprise, Rackspace SDDC Business, and Rackspace SDDC Flex. These new offerings will provide targeted solutions for organizations to bridge the gap between the cloud and data centers.

As organizations continue to move out of internally managed data centers to the cloud, Rackspace Technology is uniquely positioned to help customers with their private cloud strategy and determine the best place for their workloads. The launch of Rackspace SDDC Solutions will allow Rackspace Technology to continue to put customers first through private cloud modernization and innovation.

“We are proud of our progress in providing solutions for organizations to strategically manage their private cloud workloads and modernize their operations,” said Josh Prewitt, Chief Product Officer Rackspace Technology. “With the launch of Rackspace Technology SDDC Enterprise, Business, and Flex, we continue to invest alongside our customers in their private cloud journey and help them get the most from their cloud transformation projects.”

Rackspace Technology has decades of experience developing tailored, bespoke private cloud solutions that provide the best of both private and public clouds. We help organizations achieve their goals, from improving customer service to increasing internal efficiency to scaling growth. With the launch of Rackspace Technology SDDC Enterprise, Business, and Flex, customers across a wide array of industries, from healthcare and financial services to retail and automotive, can leverage highly targeted advice and resources to meet their private cloud needs.

“No two organizations’ cloud journeys are alike, so we want to provide customers with the ability to strategically manage their private cloud workloads to meet their individual needs,” added Prewitt.

For more information about the Rackspace Technology SDDC Enterprise, Business, and Flex Launch, click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
[email protected]

