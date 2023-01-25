Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has appointed Megan McGrath as its new Senior Vice President, Investor Relations (IR).

In this role, McGrath will lead Cushman & Wakefield’s IR function, providing strategic insight to the firm’s leadership team, engaging existing and potential investors and fostering working relationships with the equity research analyst community.

“We are pleased to have Megan on board. With her strong experience in financial communications, corporate positioning and fostering investor relationships, I am confident she will do excellent work representing our firm in the investor community and communicating our value proposition to external markets,” said Cushman & Wakefield Chief Financial Officer Neil Johnston.

McGrath brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior IR and finance professional. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, she was a senior vice president with the consulting firm Financial Profiles, where she advised clients on IR-related activities and best practices. She also previously served as a sell-side equity analyst at Buckingham Research, Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital and MKM Partners, where she was also Director of Research.

Based in New York, McGrath holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and French from Washington & Lee University and a Master of Business Administration from Yale School of Management.

“I am honored to join the Cushman & Wakefield team to enhance the firm’s IR efforts,” said McGrath. “Cushman & Wakefield has an exciting story to tell with its unique positioning amid positive long-term secular growth trends and its clear commitment to ESG. I look forward to bringing that story to a broader universe of investors and stakeholders.”

