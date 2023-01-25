Crexendo to Present its Award-Winning Solutions at IT EXPO 2023

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and video collaboration solutions & services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that they will be exhibiting at IT EXPO 2023 in Fort Lauderdale from February 14- 17th. Crexendo will be exhibiting at booth #434 during the Expo and meeting one on one with partners, agents, and prospects during the event.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are always proud to showcase our award-winning platform, services and features. Crexendo has been confirmed as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States, used by over 2.5 million users and growing. At the IT Expo we will demonstrate to attendees our brand new Omnichannel CCaaS offering as well as new capabilities on our Crexendo platform. Our customers continue to confirm that you can't find a better solution than Crexendo. G2, the premier Business Software & Services review site, recently named Crexendo a Leader in its Winter 2023 VoIP report. G2 also awarded Crexendo with the ‘Easiest to do Business With' and ‘Best Support & Easiest to Use' awards.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, video conferencing and collaboration services with video designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2.5 million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) being proud to showcase its award-winning platform, services and features; (ii) demonstrating to attendees the benefits of partnering with Crexendo; (iii) believing that you can't find a better solution that Crexendo.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2022 when filed as well as all quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
[email protected]
www.crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735483/Crexendo-to-Present-its-Award-Winning-Solutions-at-IT-EXPO-2023

img.ashx?id=735483

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.