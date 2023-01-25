VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce the results of tests conducted to determine baseline reagent operating costs using the EnviroMetal's non-cyanide gold recovery process (the "EnviroMetal Process"). Reagent operating cost information is a key component in client engagement and an important consideration in optimizing the EnviroMetal Process for commercial applications. The testwork was observed by and the results audited by SGS Canada Inc.

Significant findings from the test to determine reagent consumption while processing high grade gold bearing concentrates include:

Reagent costs averaged US $0.64 per gram of gold recovered across all test batches, and averaged US $0.43 per gram of gold recovered from 3 test batches when wash stage pH was adjusted during reagent recovery

No notable reduction in the effectiveness of the lixiviant over multiple leach cycles

98.7% recoverability of primary reagents for reuse

Gold recoveries of up to 92%+

The test consisted of processing 6 seperate batches, each weighing between 100 - 120 kilograms, of gravity concentrate drawn from the same sample in EnviroMetal's pilot processing plant. Leach times for each batch were fixed at 24 hours. All batches were leached under ambient conditions with a pH range of 4.5 - 7.9. Following each leach cycle gold was partially removed from the lixiviant via electrowinning and after the first batch each subsequent batch used recycled lixiviant from the previous batch.

The principal operating cost of the EnviroMetal Process is associated with the loss of any reagent not recovered from the tailings or gold product following the leaching cycle. The average calculated reagent loss was 3.12 kilograms per tonne of concentrate processed. When pH optimization was implemented during the wash stage in 3 of the 6 test batches, net reagent losses were reduced to an average of 2.03 kg per tonne of concentrate processed. Test reagent recoveries and associated costs are expected to be replicable in commercial applications once steady state equilibrium is achieved.

Wayne Moorhouse, President and CEO, commented, "Our past testwork demonstrating competitive gold recoveries combined with the new operating cost information verifies the EnviroMetal Process' potential to deliver competitive or superior economics for processing gold concentrates. The measured reagent costs and cost reduction opportunities identified in the test confirm the commercial readiness of our technology and our belief the EnviroMetal Process is the future of on site gold recovery."

Thematerial processed during the test was coarse gravity concentrate with an assayed head grade of 418 grams of gold per tonne, which potentially contained a significant quantity of partially locked gold. While the concentrate processed during the test would typically be ground to liberate the coarse gold and generate higher overall recoveries, the Company elected to process the concentrate as is in order to assess the impact of abroad particle size distribution. Due to the high grade nature of the material the average reagent costs were US $205 per tonne for all batches and US $138 per tonne when wash stage pH was adjusted.

Gold recoveries averaged 76.8% while the average gold recovery from the portion of concentrates finer than150um ranged from 88% - 92%+ confirming the existence of coarse gold and its impact on overall recoveries during the fixed 24-hour leach period. Longer leach times or light grinding of the concentrate prior to leaching would be expected to improve overall recoveries.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 96,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world. SGS is constantly looking beyond customers' and society's expectations in order to deliver market leading services wherever they are needed. Working together to make the world a better, safer place.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from concentrates, ores, and E-Waste. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

