New Leadership Opportunities for Female Founders

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Vital Voices invests in women leading efforts to advance economic opportunity and social change around the world. FedEx is a multi-year supporter of the annual GROW Fellowship, a business accelerator and leadership development program for female founders from over 30 countries.

Two-years after finishing the GROW Fellowship program, fellows reported:

  • Sales grew by an average of 11%
  • 60% increased their number of employees
  • Confidence increased by 81%
  • 96% engaged in paying it forward initiatives

Inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs

Global Entrepreneurship Week

In November 2021, FedEx took part in Global Entrepreneurship Week to celebrate and inspire entrepreneurs around the world. The week brought together over three million participants virtually to hold events focused on an equitable and sustainable post-COVID 19 future.

FedEx sponsored a panel discussion led by Steve Grossman, CEO of Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC). The panel featured entrepreneurs who have benefited from the FedEx-sponsored training ICIC provides through the Inner City Capital 3.4 M Connections (ICCC) program. ICCC provides small business owners in underserved communities with training, networking, coaching, and access to capital.

FedEx Express/JA International Trade Challenge Asia Pacific Competition

FedEx Express and Junior Achievement (JA) held the 15th annual FedEx Express / JA International Trade Challenge (ITC) Asia Pacific Competition for 60 high school student finalists who represented ten locations across the region. Over 150 team members volunteered, including 40 who mentored the students during the three-day competition.

Participants created a market entry strategy for products meant to help people overcome the impacts of COVID-19. The winning team pitched an idea to create special greeting cards for the elderly to write letters to their loved ones - helping them feel connected during lockdowns.

  • 3.4 M Live participants
  • 3.3 M Virtual participants
  • 4,842 partners engaged

Read More

ae547c8e-b39b-48c8-94d4-2e4e9376e14a.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735692/New-Leadership-Opportunities-for-Female-Founders

img.ashx?id=735692

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.