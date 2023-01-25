Testing Technology To Turn Waste Into Want

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Suncor has partnered with LanzaTech - a leader in converting carbon wastes into ethanol - to operate the Alpine demonstration at the Advanced Energy Research Facility, a building on the grounds of the City of Edmonton's Waste Management Centre. The demonstration plant uses next-generation technology and biocatalyst (bacteria, sometimes affectionally known as "the bugs") to turn wastes into low-carbon ethanol and other valuable low-carbon products more efficiently than before.

So where one strain of biocatalyst will produce ethanol for use in sustainable jet fuel or to add to gasoline, another might yield biochemicals that can be used to manufacture bioplastics.

Marc Goranson, Technology Development Lead, Renewable Liquid Fuels, says this would allow Suncor to easily pivot from producing sustainable fuels like ethanol to other biochemicals, and vice-versa when market conditions warrant.

The Alpine demonstration is testing the production of ethanol and other alcohols. These are biofuels from synthetic gas or "syngas" generated from materials left over from forestry operations and municipal garbage after organic matter and recyclables are removed.

At the heart of the demonstration is LanzaTech's bioreactor. The design increases the mass transfer - the rate at which the reactor delivers syngas to the biocatalyst to produce ethanol. It's a fermentation process like brewing beer, but instead of yeast, the biocatalysts are bacteria and they use the carbon in gases rather than sugars. The process is anaerobic, meaning it occurs in an oxygen-free environment.

"Overall, what LanzaTech is doing is pretty novel," says Curt Studebaker, Senior Global Services Engineer with LanzaTech. "We're taking waste streams that don't have much value now and are being burned and emitted to the atmosphere and turning them into products that do have value."

Marc says an impressive feature is that they can do all of this with minimal spend to retool the plant.

"The beauty of this process is we take the same ‘pots and pans' and put in the cousins of the current population of bacteria and actually produce different products out of the back end of the process."

Curt notes that recycling forestry and municipal wastes into products traditionally made from fossil fuels packs a powerful punch: it offsets burning fossil fuels and reduces greenhouse gases.

The project isn't our first foray into renewable fuels and other sustainable forms of energy - Suncor has been part of Canada's renewable liquid fuels industry for more than 15 years. Renewable fuels are part of our focus on energy expansion, along with hydrogen and low-carbon power, which are complementary to our core business as we progress to net zero by 2050.

Suncor is currently putting the Alpine demonstration through the paces by conducting tests to assess the technology's performance and capabilities with the intention to improve the economics of future commercial projects. With funding support from the Government of Alberta through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), the project partners hope to complete the testing phase by mid-2023 and will evaluate the plant's commercial capabilities.

Check out ERA's video about the project.

c244416f-5e51-476c-be32-725c223adbb3.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Suncor Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Suncor Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/suncor-energy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Suncor Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735694/Testing-Technology-To-Turn-Waste-Into-Want

img.ashx?id=735694

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.