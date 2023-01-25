Linde Shareholders Approve Proposal to Delist from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Linde plc (

NYSE:LIN, Financial)(FWB:LIN) today announced its shareholders have approved the company's proposal for an intercompany reorganization that will result in the delisting of its ordinary shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Preliminary voting results indicate that at least approximately 93% of the votes cast on each of the delisting proposals were cast in favor at the Court Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today. The total number of votes cast represented approximately 78% of total Linde plc shares outstanding. Following the completion of legal and regulatory approvals, Linde anticipates that the intercompany reorganization and delisting process will be completed, and its ordinary shares will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on or about March 1, 2023.

In connection with the closing of the intercompany reorganization, Linde shareholders will automatically receive one share of the new holding company, to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in exchange for each share of Linde plc they own. The new holding company will also be named "Linde plc" and will trade under the existing ticker "LIN".

Linde will file a Form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will provide a full breakdown of the final voting results within the next four days.

Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc

Contact:

Anna Davies
Tel: +44 1483 244 705
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Linde plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735705/Linde-Shareholders-Approve-Proposal-to-Delist-from-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange

img.ashx?id=735705

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.