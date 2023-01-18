Villere & Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Villere St. Denis J. & Co. LLC is an investment management firm based out of New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was originally established in 1911 and has been operated by the Villere family for over a century. Villere St. Denis J. & Co. LLC conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company focuses on the public equity and fixed income markets within the United States, allocating its assets in a variety of sectors and benchmarking its performance against the Russell 3000 Index. Villere St. Denis J. & Co. invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the industrials, consumer discretionary, finance, health care, energy, consumer staples, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just under 21 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations for less than 5 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Villere St. Denis J. & Co. has had a turnover rate of approximately 6%. Villere St. Denis J. & Co. manages over $2.3 billion in total assets under management spread across 689 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 10 that make up $24 million of its managed assets. Both of Villere St. Denis J. & Co.’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its managed assets growing significantly from $1 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base. Villere St. Denis J. & Co. currently offers its Balanced Fund and Equity Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $1.28Bil. The top holdings were FCX(5.79%), STE(4.75%), and V(4.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Villere & Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Villere & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:ROP by 70,658 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $412.01.

On 01/18/2023, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $440.2 per share and a market cap of $46.70Bil. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.44 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Villere & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 108,651 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $226.93.

On 01/18/2023, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $252.75 per share and a market cap of $95.70Bil. The stock has returned -1.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Villere & Co reduced their investment in NAS:TTEC by 422,341 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.88.

On 01/18/2023, TTEC Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.3641 per share and a market cap of $2.31Bil. The stock has returned -37.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TTEC Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 170,235 shares in NYSE:IFF, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.31 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $116.44 per share and a market cap of $29.74Bil. The stock has returned -15.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4509.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,293,031 shares in NAS:OABI, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.73 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, OmniAb Inc traded for a price of $3.85 per share and a market cap of $442.68Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OmniAb Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.65 and a price-sales ratio of 61.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

