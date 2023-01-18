PRIVATE TRUST CO NA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2205 stocks valued at a total of $673.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.25%), MSFT(2.74%), and SPY(1.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIVATE TRUST CO NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,725-share investment in NYSE:STZ.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $294.3 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $310 per share and a market cap of $47.02Bil. The stock has returned 39.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 642.86, a price-book ratio of 4.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.35 and a price-sales ratio of 5.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 110,364 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.21 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.185 per share and a market cap of $17.01Bil. The stock has returned -8.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, PRIVATE TRUST CO NA bought 31,405 shares of ARCA:SPGP for a total holding of 32,605. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.16.

On 01/18/2023, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF traded for a price of $86.36960000000001 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.04.

During the quarter, PRIVATE TRUST CO NA bought 9,805 shares of NYSE:STZ for a total holding of 11,487. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.35.

On 01/18/2023, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $219.68 per share and a market cap of $40.48Bil. The stock has returned -8.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 626.80, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.17 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PRIVATE TRUST CO NA reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 4,545 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $362.01 per share and a market cap of $271.20Bil. The stock has returned -12.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

