SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 225 stocks valued at a total of $445.00Mil. The top holdings were CVX(4.45%), WMB(4.02%), and PSX(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 59,100-share investment in NYSE:SWCH. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.02 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Switch Inc traded for a price of $34.25 per share and a market cap of $5.41Bil. The stock has returned 30.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:TRP by 29,036 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.37.

On 01/18/2023, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $42.85 per share and a market cap of $42.87Bil. The stock has returned -9.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 28,925-share investment in NYSE:BEP. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.55 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP traded for a price of $28.865 per share and a market cap of $7.96Bil. The stock has returned -7.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:IIPR by 7,500 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.45.

On 01/18/2023, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc traded for a price of $111.33 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned -41.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.80 and a price-sales ratio of 11.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:SPG by 7,600 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.14.

On 01/18/2023, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $122.42 per share and a market cap of $40.21Bil. The stock has returned -15.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-book ratio of 13.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 7.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

