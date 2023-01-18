WEBSTER BANK, N. A. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

WEBSTER PLAZA WATERBURY, CT 06702

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 538 stocks valued at a total of $740.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(10.35%), VOO(6.95%), and AAPL(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEBSTER BANK, N. A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEBSTER BANK, N. A. bought 58,066 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 101,628. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $50.2 per share and a market cap of $70.34Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, WEBSTER BANK, N. A. bought 44,279 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 57,486. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/18/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.265 per share and a market cap of $24.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WEBSTER BANK, N. A. bought 52,699 shares of ARCA:SHYG for a total holding of 133,461. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.53.

On 01/18/2023, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.995 per share and a market cap of $6.72Bil. The stock has returned -1.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.12.

WEBSTER BANK, N. A. reduced their investment in BATS:GVI by 19,173 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.99.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.665 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WEBSTER BANK, N. A. bought 19,714 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 115,881. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $95.48Bil. The stock has returned -7.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.