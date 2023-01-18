Willis Investment Counsel recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $1.56Bil. The top holdings were JNJ(3.72%), TXN(2.95%), and PFE(2.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Willis Investment Counsel’s top five trades of the quarter.

Willis Investment Counsel reduced their investment in NYSE:KR by 292,685 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.94.

On 01/18/2023, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $45.6419 per share and a market cap of $32.75Bil. The stock has returned -3.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-book ratio of 3.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Willis Investment Counsel bought 23,856 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 177,681. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/18/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $237.51 per share and a market cap of $1,769.10Bil. The stock has returned -20.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 10.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Willis Investment Counsel bought 92,431 shares of NYSE:SHEL for a total holding of 421,491. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.12.

On 01/18/2023, Shell PLC traded for a price of $58.77 per share and a market cap of $205.34Bil. The stock has returned 19.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Willis Investment Counsel reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 44,637 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 01/18/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $109.85 per share and a market cap of $277.52Bil. The stock has returned 37.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Willis Investment Counsel bought 25,331 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 113,793. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/18/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $135.7434 per share and a market cap of $2,152.46Bil. The stock has returned -19.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-book ratio of 42.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

