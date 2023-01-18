SL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

210 ELMER STREET WESTFIELD, NJ 07090-2128

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $45.00Mil. The top holdings were ET(10.28%), SPY(6.67%), and LNG(6.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 22,010 shares in NYSE:TRP, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.37 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $42.85 per share and a market cap of $42.87Bil. The stock has returned -9.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SL ADVISORS, LLC bought 46,448 shares of NAS:NEXT for a total holding of 445,941. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.74.

On 01/18/2023, NextDecade Corp traded for a price of $5.25 per share and a market cap of $758.06Mil. The stock has returned 98.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextDecade Corp has a price-book ratio of 9.91 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.62.

The guru established a new position worth 3,795 shares in NYSE:BUD, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.7 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV traded for a price of $59.645 per share and a market cap of $121.35Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a price-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,012 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.22 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $109.85 per share and a market cap of $277.52Bil. The stock has returned 37.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,704 shares in NYSE:CL, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.97 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $77.105 per share and a market cap of $64.52Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-book ratio of 102.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.