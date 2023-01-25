NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether the directors of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (“Trean”) ( TIG) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with affiliates of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC (“Altaris”) for inadequate consideration. If you are a Trean shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Trean’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Trean for the benefit of Trean’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with Altaris, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Trean’s shareholders, and whether Trean’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On December 15, 2022, Trean entered into an agreement to be bought out by Altaris for $6.15 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $316 million.

What You Can Do

If you are a Trean shareholder, you may have legal claims against Trean’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

