Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(13.93%), VUG(10.22%), and IWD(9.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought 40,867 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 167,987. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $224.235 per share and a market cap of $71.83Bil. The stock has returned -23.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a price-book ratio of 7.12.

During the quarter, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought 57,939 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 347,407. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.9085 per share and a market cap of $100.85Bil. The stock has returned -1.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought 28,463 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 209,222. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.95.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $155.94 per share and a market cap of $54.59Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

During the quarter, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought 64,228 shares of ARCA:IDEV for a total holding of 113,877. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.49.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $60 per share and a market cap of $9.48Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ARKK by 67,391 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.74.

On 01/18/2023, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $36.47 per share and a market cap of $6.94Bil. The stock has returned -52.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.60.

