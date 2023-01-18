JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

28 ESPLANADE ST HELIER, Y9 JE2 3QA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 397 stocks valued at a total of $1.17Bil. The top holdings were GSK(54.05%), HLN(6.00%), and JPM(3.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought 13,264,687 shares of NYSE:GSK for a total holding of 17,971,970. The trade had a 39.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.31.

On 01/18/2023, GSK PLC traded for a price of $35.2 per share and a market cap of $72.08Bil. The stock has returned -22.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-book ratio of 6.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 30,500 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 01/18/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $137.67 per share and a market cap of $405.17Bil. The stock has returned -6.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought 147,623 shares of NYSE:EQT for a total holding of 810,607. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 01/18/2023, EQT Corp traded for a price of $33.88 per share and a market cap of $12.46Bil. The stock has returned 52.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 145,000 shares in NYSE:SYF, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.25 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Synchrony Financial traded for a price of $33.45 per share and a market cap of $15.15Bil. The stock has returned -26.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synchrony Financial has a price-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 33,266 shares in NYSE:SNOW, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.57 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $142.56 per share and a market cap of $45.96Bil. The stock has returned -50.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.61 and a price-sales ratio of 24.28.

