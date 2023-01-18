DDB Worldwide Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Donna Tobin accepted into Forbes Communications Council

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Tobin, DDB Worldwide's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Tobin was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Donna into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Communications Council, Tobin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Donna will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Said Tobin: "It is an honor to have been selected to be a part of the Forbes Communications Council. With great enthusiasm, I am looking forward to further collaborating with the Forbes publishing team and the opportunity to work more closely with the many talented professionals who are part of this prestigious communications community."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency Network of the Year 2022 Effies US, Asia Pacific Network of the Year 2022 Spikes Asia, #3 Global Network in 2022 by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, Network of the Year by D&AD in 2022 and 2021, Network of the Year ADC in 2021, Network of the Year El Ojo 2021 and 2022, as well as numerous accolades from the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 10,000 employees across 149 offices in over 63 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY. 

