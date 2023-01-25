Insperity%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human+resources+and+business+performance+solutions for America’s best businesses, has been honored with a Glassdoor+Employees%26rsquo%3B+Choice+Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023 with the ranking of No. 28. The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company+review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005635/en/

“This honor is a testament to our long-standing commitment to supporting the needs and desires of our workforce so they can achieve individual and corporate success,” Insperity President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Arizpe said. “The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award further shows the same work we do for our clients to help them create an amazing employee experience while providing a positive and strong company culture.”

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO, said. “It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all the Best Places to Work winners.”

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily share anonymous insights and opinions about their work environments by completing company reviews. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 19, 2021, and October 17, 2022. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of Glassdoor’s nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook). The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic+Research+Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

With over 4,000 corporate employees nationwide, Insperity is consistently identified as a top workplace throughout the country at the local, state and national levels. Since 2001, when the company began participating in best places to work programs, the company has appeared more than 160 times on respective lists, reflecting Insperity’s ongoing commitment to being a preferred employer.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2021 revenues of $5 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.insperity.com .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer+branding+and+employee+insights+products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005635/en/