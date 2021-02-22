National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that Enovix Corporation (“Enovix” or the “Company”) investors who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Enovix common stock (NASDAQ: ENVX) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Enovix. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is March 7, 2023.

Class Period: February 22, 2021 – January 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 7, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com%2Fsecurities%2Fenovix%2F

Contact us: Email or text[email protected] or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Enovix and certain of its senior executives made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that defendants overstated Enovix’s ability to produce batteries at scale and deliver batteries ahead of competitors.

On November 1, 2022, Enovix announced that it realized only $8,000 in revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The Company also revealed that it planned to focus on improving future production lines rather than developing its existing production lines that, according to defendants, were not producing as much as Enovix had anticipated. Further, the Company announced that it expected to produce less than one million batteries in 2023. On this news, the price of Enovix common stock fell $8.34, or 41.47%, from its closing price of $17.99 per share on November 1, 2022, to close at $10.53 per share on November 2, 2022.

On January 3, 2023, T.J. Rodgers, the Executive Chairman of Enovix, disclosed that the Company’s next-generation production facility wtoil be delayed for several months because of equipment failures. On this news, the price of Enovix common stock fell $4.97, or 41%, to close at $7.15 per share on January 4, 2023.

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

