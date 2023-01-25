Agilent Included in Just Capital's 2023 List of Most Just Companies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is ranked 35 among the top+100+Most+JUST+companies, the fifth year the company has been included in the annual list by Just Capital and CNBC. Agilent also earned the top ranking in its sector for industry-leading performance regarding treatment of employees, customers and the environment.

Just Capital and CNBC based+the+rankings on a review of the policies and practices of 1,000 of the largest U.S. public companies on issues that matter most to Americans, including wages and benefits, job creation, worker health and safety, ethical leadership, and environmental stewardship.

Agilent’s top ranking on worker issues reflects its commitment to being an employer of choice globally. In 2022, Agilent earned Great+Place+to+Work%26reg%3B+Certification+in+20+countries+and+regions, including the United States, and was recently ranked among the best+workplaces+in+health+care+by+Fortune.

Just Capital also ranked Agilent number one in the industry for its treatment of customers. For the past two years, Agilent has ranked in the top+five in customer satisfaction by the Wall Street Journal and the Drucker Institute’s annual list of the best-managed companies.

“Agilent employees work closely with our customers to bring great science to life and to carry out our mission to advance the quality of life,” said Neil Rees, Agilent’s head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Programs. “Treating our employees well and creating products that help our customers improve human health and reduce environmental impact are essential to our ESG commitment.”

Agilent has reported on its corporate responsibility practices for over 20 years. The company is included in the JUST U.S. Large Cap Diversified (JULCD) Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Read more about Agilent’s commitment to net-zero+emissions, diversity+and+inclusion, and other ESG+initiatives.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent+Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

