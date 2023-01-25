American Water Accepting Applications for the 2023 Environmental Grant Program

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Environmental Grant Program in the following state subsidiaries: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New+Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West+Virginia.

“American Water, along with our state subsidiaries, are proud to launch the 2023 Environmental Grant Program, a long-standing initiative that aims to support local organizations that share our environmental vision,” said Lynda DiMenna, Chief Environmental and Safety Officer, American Water. “At American Water, we are all responsible for protecting our nation’s water and watersheds, and this program is just one way we help our communities engage in this vital effort.”

Established in 2005, American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, American Water and its state subsidiaries funded 53 projects that were awarded grants totaling more than $186,000.

Information and application requirements can be obtained directly from participating American Water state subsidiaries or on the Environmental+Grant+Program section of the website.

Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2023.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

