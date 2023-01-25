PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Coral Ridge at Seabrook is now open in the award-winning master-planned community of Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Coral Ridge at Seabrook is one of the final communities of new homes to be built within Nocatee, offering brand-new single-family home designs on expansive home sites.

Situated within desirable Nocatee, Coral Ridge at Seabrook incorporates luxury living with an exciting lifestyle to create a desirable collection of single-family homes, all just minutes from Florida's pristine Ponte Vedra beaches. The community offers a collection of one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the low $800,000s. Toll Brothers homes in Coral Ridge range from 3,000 to 4,000+ square feet and feature open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, two-car garages, indoor/outdoor living spaces, and en-suite options perfect for multi-generational living.

Homeowners at Coral Ridge at Seabrook will enjoy an amenity-rich resort-style lifestyle with access to the future private amenities at Seabrook Park, which is just a short golf cart or bike ride away. Seabrook Park will feature a pool, dog park, and playground. In addition, Toll Brothers homeowners have access to the main amenities of Nocatee, including the family-oriented aquatics center with two large swimming pools, two resort-style water parks featuring a four-story above-ground interactive spray playground, action waterslides, a zip line, fitness and sports centers, and much more. Children may attend the highly regarded St. Johns County schools, including Pine Island Academy and Allen D. Nease High School. Residents of Nocatee can live, work, shop, attend school, and relax all within the same community.

“We are excited to bring our stunning collection of home designs to this very exclusive resort-style community,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “With gated access, estate-sized home sites, our most popular home designs, and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, Coral Ridge at Seabrook will offer a luxury lifestyle in award-winning Nocatee that truly meets the needs of today’s home buyers.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Coral Ridge at Seabrook, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community homes for sale, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

