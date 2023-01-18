MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $311.00Mil. The top holdings were GUNR(10.71%), VTIP(7.57%), and FNDA(7.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES’s top five trades of the quarter.

MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 129,784 shares. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.845 per share and a market cap of $25.63Bil. The stock has returned -4.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES bought 65,852 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 79,588. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/18/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.19 per share and a market cap of $33.31Bil. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES bought 51,460 shares of NAS:VNQI for a total holding of 299,480. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.68.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $43.685 per share and a market cap of $3.88Bil. The stock has returned -16.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a price-book ratio of 0.78.

During the quarter, MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES bought 29,139 shares of ARCA:FNDA for a total holding of 493,444. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.87.

On 01/18/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF traded for a price of $49.745 per share and a market cap of $6.16Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES bought 44,268 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 389,597. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.66.

On 01/18/2023, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $31.11 per share and a market cap of $9.09Bil. The stock has returned -4.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

