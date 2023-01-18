Perkins Coie Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $306.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(7.87%), VO(7.61%), and MSFT(5.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Perkins Coie Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought 571,962 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 573,042. The trade had a 7.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.0612 per share and a market cap of $107.80Bil. The stock has returned -8.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought 11,663 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 13,183. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.2.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $184.745 per share and a market cap of $54.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

During the quarter, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought 8,712 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 114,130. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.74.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $212.71 per share and a market cap of $52.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:BSY by 16,276 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.25.

On 01/18/2023, Bentley Systems Inc traded for a price of $37.82 per share and a market cap of $10.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bentley Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-book ratio of 21.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.04 and a price-sales ratio of 11.47.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 7,395 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.94.

On 01/18/2023, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.67 per share and a market cap of $28.60Bil. The stock has returned -22.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a price-book ratio of 6.36.

