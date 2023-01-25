Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FATE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 5, 2023, after the market closed, Fate announced that it had terminated its collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, and that all collaboration activities would be wound down in the first quarter of 2023.

On this news, Fate’s stock price fell $6.76, or 61.5%, to close at $4.24 per share on January 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

