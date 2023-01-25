TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / ITOCO INC. (OTC:ITMC) is pleased to announce it has signed an MOU with International ASEAN Corporation (IAC) to develop agricultural land rehabilitation Initiatives in land holdings of Ingonyama Trust, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

IAC and ITOCO propose to establish new agricultural businesses using ITOCO's nopal cactus SOIL RESCUE PROGRAM to create new financial, investment and income streams by collaboration with local communities on lands owned by the Trust.

The mission of the Ingonyama Trust is to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the members of the traditional communities living on Ingonyama Trust land by ensuring that land management is to their benefit.

ITOCO's Soil Rescue Program offers a 360-economy that rehabilitates arid lands so they can once again be productive and provide local communities with income, food security, increased land values and more.

"ITOCO's program allows the Ingonyama Trust the opportunity to develop progressive business models for the social and economic upliftment and the empowerment of the members of traditional communities on land administered by the Trust" says Peter Yeung, IAC Managing Partner.

"This exciting potential venture validates our approach to climate change and food security - the world's biggest challenges today," says ITOCO President Stephen McNeill. "We are gaining significant interest from countries in Europe and Africa because our nopal cactus program has the capability of delivering a wealth of benefits."

ABOUT INGONYAMA TRUST

The Ingonyama Trust is a corporate entity established to administer the land traditionally owned by the Zulu people, for the benefit, material welfare and social well-being of the Zulu nation, who continue to occupy the land as they historically have done. The Trust owns 29.67% of the land in KwaZulu-Natal, which is equivalent to 28,000 square kilometres, or 10,811 square miles.

The Ingonyama Trust strategic objectives are: unlocking an enabling environment conducive to development on Trust land; effective and efficient asset management services; and support to Traditional Councils in capacity building programs.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL ASEAN CORP.

International ASEAN Corporation (IAC) is a global development, management, and investment firm.

Based from Canada to reach around the world with over 35 years of experience.

IAC is registered with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations' (UN) Economic Social Council (ECOSOC).

Always on the cutting edge of motivating and emerging trends that allow IAC to be always in the forefront in building a better world. IAC work in partnership with all levels of government, businesses, and institutions in developing healthcare, renewable energy, agriculture and sustainable communities and infrastructure.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in soil rehabilitation, carbon sequestering, and biofuel production for the Clean Energy sector. ITOCO has developed and is promoting its Soil Rescue Program in Europe and Africa. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted Biotech company based in Toronto Canada, Lisbon Portugal and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within the land regeneration, climate change and bioenergy fields to joint venture, research, and co-develop related products and technologies to the market.

ITOCO Energy

ITOCO Soil Rescue

ITOCO Carbon Capture

ITOCO Climate Change

Stephen McNeill

President

ITOCO INC

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations department at:

[email protected]

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735723/ITOCO-Signs-MOU-for-Indigenous-Project-in-South-Africa



