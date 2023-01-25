TechTarget Storage Announces "TechTarget Storage Products of the Year" 2022 Award Winners

Article's Main Image

Global technology media and purchase intent data and services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced the winners of the “TechTarget Storage Products of the Year” 2022 Awards for the 21st year in a row.

These awards recognize the best data storage products in the industry and our editorial staff appointed a team of independent experts and editors to select this year’s winning products. The team evaluated the products according to their innovation, value, performance, functionality and ease of use.

The awards cover the following four categories of the storage market: Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services; Cloud Storage; Disk and Disk Subsystems; and Storage System and Application Software.

The full+list+of+winners was announced on TechTarget+Storage.

Only products released or significantly upgraded during the previous year were considered.

The Winners

Category: Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services
Gold: Infinidat InfiniGuard
Silver: Druva Data Resiliency Cloud
Bronze: Kasten K10 V5.0

Category: Cloud Storage
Gold: MinIO Enterprise
Silver: Nasuni File Data Platform
Bronze: Lightbits v3.0

Category: Disk and Disk Subsystems
Gold: Infinidat InfiniBox SSA II
Silver: Dell PowerStore with PowerStoreOS 3.0
Bronze: Western Digital Ultrastar DC HC570

Category: Storage System and Application Software
Gold: Pure Storage FlashBlade//S
Silver: StorOne Storage Engine 3.8
Bronze: Vast Data Universal Storage 4.0

About TechTarget Storage

TechTarget+Storage is a storage-focused website providing IT professionals and the community with the latest storage news, articles, tips and expert advice. Other storage information includes webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of storage, such as cloud storage, primary storage devices, storage architecture and strategy, and more.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks. TechTarget Storage is a trademark of TechTarget.

