Making Health Equity a Priority for the Most Vulnerable Among Us: A Message From Quest for Health Equity's Ruth Clements

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

By Ruth Clements, Vice President/General Manager, Infectious Diseases and Immunology and Quest for Health Equity

As we surpass the 1-year anniversary of Q4HE, I'm proud to share the work we've accomplished to help address and reduce the health equity gap. In collaboration with a growing number of partners, we're addressing disparities that historically have made it difficult for underserved communities to access the care and resources they need to experience better health outcomes.

And while we've made progress, I'm keenly aware, as are many of you, of the work that lies ahead. To make meaningful changes, we need to address the health inequities that act as barriers to care for underserved communities. To accomplish this, we will continue to support and expand efforts with local and national partners focused on health equity while increasing access to affordable diagnostic testing and education to help patients take control of their health.

I've seen firsthand how those hardest hit by COVID-19-low-income communities and communities of color in particular-have come to rely on Quest for access to testing and information that can help reduce the spread of the virus among the most vulnerable. In my work with Q4HE, I've seen how Quest is helping those impacted by healthcare disparities through approaches that will create positive outcomes over the long term. Through these efforts-and by working closely with our growing network of partners-I'm convinced that we can help address the root causes of health inequities to create better outcomes for all.

I am proud to be a part of Q4HE and to work for a company that is taking meaningful and lasting steps to close these gaps and provide everyone with the chance to achieve the healthy life they deserve.

Read More

79e8b087-124b-45d1-a5c2-95a66d340556.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735744/Making-Health-Equity-a-Priority-for-the-Most-Vulnerable-Among-Us-A-Message-From-Quest-for-Health-Equitys-Ruth-Clements

img.ashx?id=735744

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.