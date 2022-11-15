CBRE Ranks Among Top Companies for Investor Transparency

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / CBRE Group, Inc.:

Originally published by CBRE, November 15, 2022

CBRE ranked #26 among the S&P 250 for investor transparency and was the top firm within the real estate industry in the fourth annual U.S. Transparency Awards. The rankings compare corporate disclosure practices among the S&P 250-the nation's largest companies based on market capitalization. Additionally, CBRE's Standards of Business Conduct was ranked in the top 10 for Best Code of Conduct.

"CBRE conducts business with the highest integrity and broad disclosure is a key part of delivering exceptional outcomes for all our stakeholders. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in this area," said Emma Giamartino, CBRE's Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer.

Specialists from Labrador, a leading global communications firm specializing in corporate disclosure documents, evaluate the annual Proxy Statement, Form 10-K, investor relations website and Code of Conduct of the S&P 250 companies. Labrador collected more than 39,000 data points and reviewed each company's disclosure documents using 146 different criteria that reflect four pillars of transparency: accessibility, precision, comparability and availability. All S&P 250 companies as of January 26, 2022, were ranked, and Labrador collected the data between May 9 and July 1, 2022. For more information on the Transparency Awards, criteria, and methodology, visit www.transparencyawards.com.

More information on CBRE's corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at www.cbre.com/responsibility.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (

NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

