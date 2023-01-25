Pentair Honored for Impact by Real Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Pentair has been recognized as a Top Impact Company by Real Leaders

Originally published on the Pentair blog

by Karla Robertson, EVP, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Social Responsibility Officer

332af8c4-b54c-4c90-b0bb-1f543c442a1e.jpg

As a company driven by our purpose to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions, I am thrilled to share that Pentair has been named No. 28 of the 300 Top Impact Companies by Real Leaders®. This award recognizes a diverse group of companies from around the world that are delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help build a better world.

This recognition is exciting for us as we continue to make advancements on being a leading, socially-responsible company. At Pentair, our social responsibility efforts and corporate responsibility program are guided by Making Better Essential. The decisions we make, the products we create, the solutions we offer, and the partnerships we form, are opportunities to make the world better. We take this responsibility seriously as we believe that making life better for people and our planet is essential.

To advance the positive impact of our business, we've set ambitious, but we believe achievable social responsibility targets. In setting our targets, we focused on the impact of our operations, products, and solutions have on people and our planet and share our progress annually in our Corporate Responsibility Report. We believe we are focused on the right priorities for the future and plan to continue to engage with our stakeholders on focus areas where we can further develop and improve.

We could not have done any of this important work without our very engaged and committed employees, and I want to extend my deep appreciation to them, as well as to our customers, shareholders and Board of Directors for their continued support. Together, we have an opportunity to make life better, for people and our planet.

About Real Leaders and the Impact Awards
Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

Calculated by the Real Leaders ‘Force for Good' score, the Impact Awards takes into account the company's 5-year sales growth, revenue, and B Impact Assessment (or default score) to objectively rank the companies.

