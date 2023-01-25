Pampa Metals Engages Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Pampa Metals Corporation ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) advises that it has engaged the services of PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policy.

Commencing on January 1, 2023, PI will trade the securities of Pampa Metals on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration for this service, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a term of twelve months. Pampa Metals and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Under the terms of the agreement, PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and the capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highly prospective, wholly owned, 47,400-hectare portfolio of seven projects prospective for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including completed and planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd., with Austral already drill testing its first target on Pampa Metals' ground.

The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper or gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
[email protected]

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will" or "may" occur. These statements are subject to various risks. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

