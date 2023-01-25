Clean Vision Appoints Veteran International Attorney / Investment Banker Bart S. Fisher, JD, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Bart S. Fisher, JD, Ph.D. to the Board where he will serve as its third independent and fifth member.

Mr. Fisher brings 50 years' experience as an attorney and investment banker specializing in high profile international corporate litigation and complex transnational financial transactions.

As an attorney, he serves as Managing Partner of the Law Office of Bart S. Fisher and is a member of the District of Columbia Bar. In his dual career as an investment banker, he serves as Managing Partner of JJ&B, LLC, a boutique investment bank in Washington, D.C., Chairman of Omni Advisors LLC, a D.C. and NY-based investment bank, and Chairman of Capital Commodities, LLC.

Mr. Fisher graduated from Harvard Law School, and earned a Ph.D. in International Studies from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C. He has been nominated twice for the Nobel Prizes in Peace (2019) and Medicine (2020). Throughout his career, Mr. Fisher has been a prolific published author, frequent teacher and university lecturer, and a force for successfully advancing health care and philanthropy. He has been quoted as a trade and investment authority in Fortune, Time, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Washington Times, The Financial Post, The Hill and numerous other publications and journals.

Commenting on his Board appointment, Mr. Fisher said, "I strongly believe in the work Clean Vision and its Clean-Seas subsidiary are doing to reduce waste plastic globally. While everyone agrees this a good thing, few succeed in reducing waste plastic at scale. Ultimately, while governments can and do facilitate, the lasting meaningful solutions will be driven by the private sector. Clean-Seas' business model has a strong profit incentive baked in with its partner agreements for converting waste-plastics into valuable clean fuels, solvents and AquaH™ branded clean hydrogen offering practically unlimited potential. I am delighted to be able to help Clean-Seas fully realize its vision for a healthier planet."

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "With Clean-Seas' agreements to build out our Plastic Conversion Network already spread across four continents in over a dozen countries, Bart's expertise and access to resources for financing projects worldwide will prove invaluable. I and the other Board members are honored and pleased to welcome a professional of Bart's exceptional caliber."

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that operates and is intending to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address locally the global waste plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates, CEO [email protected]

Investors

Frank Benedetto
619-915-9422

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735770/Clean-Vision-Appoints-Veteran-International-Attorney-Investment-Banker-Bart-S-Fisher-JD-PhD-to-its-Board-of-Directors

img.ashx?id=735770

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.