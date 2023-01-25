VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Pampa Metals Corporation ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) advises that the exploration partnership agreement between Pampa Metals and VerAI Discoveries Inc (VerAI) detailed in a February 1, 2022 news release, has been discontinued in order to allow the Company to focus on the drill testing of its priority Block 4 target. The Company's decision does not reflect on the potential of the targets defined by VerAI's proprietary technology but was taken in response to current market conditions and the need to focus the Company's resources more narrowly.

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highly prospective, wholly owned, 47,400-hectare portfolio of seven projects prospective for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including completed and planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd., with Austral already drill testing its first target on Pampa Metals' ground.

The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper or gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

