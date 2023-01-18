First Financial Bank, N.A. Names Parker to EVP, Chief Compliance Officer Role

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A. Board of Directors elected Mike Parker as Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Parker brings more than 15 years of compliance experience to First Financial, including his most recent post as a director of compliance governance with USAA Federal Savings Bank. The announcement was made by Randy Roewe, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Mike_Parker___Headshot.jpg

"Mike's extensive background and experience and successful record of developing compliance programs at some of the nation's largest financial institutions will make him an invaluable asset to our company," Roewe said. "His experience will be critical to the continued evolvement of the bank's compliance management program as the regulatory landscape changes and First Financial Bank continues to grow."

Parker, who has worked with USAA since March 2020, has also held positions with Capital One and Ocwen Financial Corporation in compliance and audit director roles. He also provided support to community banks on compliance matters with Capco. Parker began his banking career in 2005 as an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, where he specialized in compliance.

A native of western New York, Parker earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from Virginia Commonwealth University and holds the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) designation.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA90520&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bank-na-names-parker-to-evp-chief-compliance-officer-role-301725185.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA90520&Transmission_Id=202301181523PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA90520&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.