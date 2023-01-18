NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5885 Meadows Road LAKE OSWEGO, OR 97035

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 538 stocks valued at a total of $346.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHF(6.01%), MSFT(5.72%), and WOOD(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC bought 12,394 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 15,862. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 01/18/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $108.79 per share and a market cap of $275.83Bil. The stock has returned 36.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GVI by 9,264 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.99.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.77 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 3,825 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.89.

On 01/18/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $160.83 per share and a market cap of $74.03Bil. The stock has returned -25.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-book ratio of 6.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 4,087 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.33.

On 01/18/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $149.2 per share and a market cap of $263.86Bil. The stock has returned 13.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-book ratio of 16.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC bought 13,601 shares of NYSE:MAS for a total holding of 23,886. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.19.

On 01/18/2023, Masco Corp traded for a price of $50.39 per share and a market cap of $11.36Bil. The stock has returned -21.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Masco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

