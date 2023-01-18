CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 375 stocks valued at a total of $9.97Bil. The top holdings were PAYC(1.78%), AAPL(1.75%), and CIEN(1.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA bought 565,140 shares of NYSE:AVY for a total holding of 579,627. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.19.

On 01/18/2023, Avery Dennison Corp traded for a price of $189.28 per share and a market cap of $15.33Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avery Dennison Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-book ratio of 7.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA reduced their investment in NYSE:GNRC by 517,555 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.16.

On 01/18/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $113.91 per share and a market cap of $7.22Bil. The stock has returned -61.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA bought 659,012 shares of NYSE:EME for a total holding of 719,846. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.94.

On 01/18/2023, EMCOR Group Inc traded for a price of $147.23 per share and a market cap of $7.02Bil. The stock has returned 22.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EMCOR Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA reduced their investment in NAS:ZBRA by 310,454 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.51.

On 01/18/2023, Zebra Technologies Corp traded for a price of $296.54 per share and a market cap of $15.31Bil. The stock has returned -42.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zebra Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-book ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA bought 729,673 shares of NYSE:CHH for a total holding of 753,107. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.5.

On 01/18/2023, Choice Hotels International Inc traded for a price of $120.66 per share and a market cap of $6.43Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Choice Hotels International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-book ratio of 22.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

