CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 335 stocks valued at a total of $530.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(4.08%), SPY(3.08%), and VWO(2.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO bought 103,986 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 222,751. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/18/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.73 per share and a market cap of $87.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO bought 143,571 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 182,236. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.46.

On 01/18/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.79 per share and a market cap of $24.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO bought 8,722 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 14,492. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $406.45.

On 01/18/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $425.99 per share and a market cap of $126.59Bil. The stock has returned 12.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-book ratio of 6.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO bought 31,481 shares of NYSE:RJF for a total holding of 35,617. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.23.

On 01/18/2023, Raymond James Financial Inc traded for a price of $114.42 per share and a market cap of $24.73Bil. The stock has returned 10.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raymond James Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO bought 58,474 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 197,059. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $44.95 per share and a market cap of $107.54Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

