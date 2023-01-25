Agilysys%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, is a two-time winner for two of its innovative, industry-changing solutions. Both awards were presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Agilysys was named a winner in the following categories:

2022+BIG+Award+for+Business in the Products Category for one of the company’s next-era property management solutions (PMS), Agilysys Versa, that seamlessly adapts from guest-facing to staff-facing. In addition to Agilysys Versa, the Agilysys PMS ecosystem includes Agilysys Stay and Agilysys LMS.



Versa’s modern user interface (UI) and unified guest profile enable staff to book guests easily and efficiently for rooms and amenities, facilitating upselling at booking and check-in. Guests wishing to skip lines can self-check-in, upgrade their rooms, make restaurant reservations, book amenities such as spa treatments and golf tee times all during a single session.



2023+BIG+Innovation+Awards in the Most Innovative Product category the Agilysys PanOptic Kiosk was recognized as a prime example of frictionless guest self-service checkout for grab-n-go stores, cafeterias and other food & beverage (F&B) outlets where packaged items are offered.



After guests place multiple food items together on the kiosk tray, the PanOptic AI-powered self-checkout kiosk combines computer vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scan, recognize and automatically add the items to the guest’s cart. Guests have full control of their experience without employee assistance and can pay for their selections by any method the property supports.

“Innovation, resilience and determination are business-critical in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “As such, we are thrilled to honor Agilysys as it continues to provide technology solutions that improve hospitality for guests and staff alike.”

Both award-winning solutions are part of The Agilysys Hospitality Experience Cloud™, under which sits the Hospitality Core™ Collection. The comprehensive portfolio incorporates the company’s PMS ecosystem, point-of-sale (POS) ecosystem and Inventory & Procurement (I&P) ecosystem; and the Agilysys Experience Enhancers™ Collection of 30 solutions including the PanOptic Kiosk.

The entire Agilysys suite creates more engaged and empowered staff members, and promotes guest satisfaction that increases return visits, more and stronger reviews, and greater spend per-visit, which Agilysys defines as High Return Hospitality. This helps ensure every experience at every touchpoint avoids disappointments and creates property champions.

“For more than 40 years, the Agilysys team has driven innovation and has advanced comprehensive hospitality solutions for our customers across resorts, hotels, cruise ships, casinos, corporate and university campus environments, stadiums, hospitals, Life Plan Communities and more,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, president and CEO of Agilysys.

“We thank the Business Intelligence Group for its recognition of the positive differences our solutions are making for hospitality providers as we continue to deliver leading end-to-end technology solutions to this market,” Srinivasan added.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovative technology for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards and BIG AWARD for Business assessment. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.Agilysys.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business+Intelligence+Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry+award+programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005929/en/