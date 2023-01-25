AIM technology represents a scalable therapeutic platform that has the potential to create new, multi-antigen specific therapies for virally driven infectious diseases, cancers and autoimmune diseases



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. ( NEXI), a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced the publication of an article highlighting the Company’s AIM platform as a new immunotherapy approach for viral diseases in Frontiers in Medicine. The article, titled “AIM Platform: A New Immunotherapy Approach for Viral Diseases,” focuses on the ability of AIM nanoparticles, which direct T cell response by mimicking the dendritic cell function, to consistently expand T cell populations with effector memory, central memory and self-renewing stem like memory phenotype directed at peptide-antigens from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), human T-lymphotropic virus type 1 (HTLV-1) and human papillomavirus (HPV). Furthermore, T cells generated with the AIM platform are highly polyfunctional and display substantial in vitro cytotoxic activity against respective targeted antigens.

“We continue to see our AIM platform’s ability to target and expand functional antigen-specific effector and long-lasting, self-reproducing T cell populations against multiple antigen targets, while not damaging non-target cell populations,” said Dr. Mathias Oelke, Chief Scientific Officer at NexImmune. “This work showcases our nanoparticle’s promise to address virus-specific targets, with the potential to impact virus-mediated diseases in oncology and autoimmunity driven by EBV, HTLV-1, HPV and other viruses, in addition to infectious diseases for which there is an unmet need for patients.”

Infectious diseases are responsible for both regional and global health crises. In addition to complications of acute diseases, chronic viral infections are linked to both malignancies and autoimmune disorders. There remains a large unmet need for new therapies for EBV, HTLV-1, and HPV, costing health care systems billions of dollars and leaving patients suffering from viral-driven diseases few treatment options. Cells generated by the AIM nanoparticle platform offer a potential treatment modality to address these disorders in a safe and effective manner, utilizing the endogenous immune cells to eliminate virally infected cells. NexImmune is focused on an injectable, off-the-shelf nanoparticle that can activate, tolerize or destroy CD8+ T cells in vivo and continues to move this product toward the clinic.

The article can be accessed online here.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities. NexImmune is focused on developing injectable AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of NexImmune, Inc. (the “Company”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our planned change in corporate strategy and realignment, including the pausing of the Company’s current clinical trials and the focusing on development of the AIM INJ platform; the enrollment, timing, progress, release of data from and results of the paused clinical trials and the expectations with respect to potential AIM INJ product candidates; the timing, progress and release of preclinical data from our AIM INJ platform programs and other preclinical research programs; the utility of prior preclinical and clinical data in determining future clinical results; and the expectation that existing cash and cash equivalents will enable the Company to fund its operating and capital expenditure requirements through the third quarter of 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 9, 2022, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

Contacts:

NexImmune:

Chad Rubin, SVP Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

NexImmune, Inc.

646.319.3261

[email protected]