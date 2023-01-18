ADVOCATE GROUP LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $464.00Mil. The top holdings were GIS(7.76%), VEA(3.56%), and JNJ(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADVOCATE GROUP LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ADVOCATE GROUP LLC bought 65,493 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 96,931. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.03.

On 01/18/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.66 per share and a market cap of $10.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.47% over the past year.

ADVOCATE GROUP LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 58,085 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/18/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $44.95 per share and a market cap of $107.54Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, ADVOCATE GROUP LLC bought 12,972 shares of NYSE:PNC for a total holding of 15,194. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.38.

On 01/18/2023, PNC Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $152.07 per share and a market cap of $61.33Bil. The stock has returned -27.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ADVOCATE GROUP LLC bought 31,841 shares of NAS:EVRG for a total holding of 51,602. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.06.

On 01/18/2023, Evergy Inc traded for a price of $60.52 per share and a market cap of $13.89Bil. The stock has returned -2.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evergy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ADVOCATE GROUP LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 21,387 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.45.

On 01/18/2023, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $78.41 per share and a market cap of $46.23Bil. The stock has returned 16.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

