Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, will report results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, before trading begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Belden’s corporate website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference please dial 1-888-394-8218 with confirmation code 2705002. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

