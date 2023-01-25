Asure Announces Integration with H&R Block to Streamline Tax Preparation for Employees of Small Businesses

4 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., ( ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced an integration with H&R Block to make tax season easier for employees and small businesses.

The integration between Asure and H&R Block allows employees to electronically access their W-2s directly from Asure into H&R Block's tax preparation software. This eliminates the need for employees to manually enter their tax information, saving them time and reducing the potential for errors.

"We are excited to partner with H&R Block to provide employees of our customers with a seamless and efficient way to prepare their taxes," said Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure.

In addition to saving employees time, this integration also helps small businesses compete against larger companies for talent. By offering a streamlined tax preparation process, small businesses can show their employees that they value their time and convenience. "This integration is a great example of how technology can make life easier for employees and allows small businesses to offer services previously only available at large companies," added Goepel.

The integration between Asure and H&R Block is now available for all employees receiving a W2 from Asure’s customers.

About Asure Software
Asure ( ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Randal Rudniski
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis
512-859-3562 [email protected]

