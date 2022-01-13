Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29 today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2022 income tax reporting purposes for both ILPT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), prior to MNR’s merger with and into ILPT, is as follows:

ILPT Common Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/13/22 01/24/22 02/17/22 $0.33 $ 0.0653 $ 0.0653 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0049 $ 0.0032 $ 0.2598 04/14/22 04/25/22 05/19/22 $0.33 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.3300 07/14/22 07/25/22 08/18/22 $0.01 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0100 10/13/22 10/24/22 11/17/22 $0.01 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0100 TOTALS: $0.68 $ 0.0653 $ 0.0653 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0049 $ 0.0032 $ 0.6098

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

MNR Common Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured

Cash Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Liquidation Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital Distributions 02/25/22 02/25/22 $21.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 21.00

MNR Preferred Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured

Cash Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Liquidation Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital Distributions 02/25/22 02/25/22 $25.36 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 25.36

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

ILPT’s common share CUSIP number is 456237106. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of September 30, 2022, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. More than 78.1% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues as of September 30, 2022 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

