Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces 2022 Dividend Allocation

Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29 today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2022 income tax reporting purposes for both ILPT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), prior to MNR’s merger with and into ILPT, is as follows:

ILPT Common Shares

Dividend Allocation

Per Share

Section

Total

Unrecaptured

Declaration

Record

Paid/Payable

Dividends

Ordinary

199A

Qualified

Capital

Section 1250

Return of

Dates

Dates

Dates

Per Share

Income

Dividend(1)

Dividend(2)

Gain

Gain(3)

Capital

01/13/22

01/24/22

02/17/22

$0.33

$ 0.0653

$ 0.0653

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0049

$ 0.0032

$ 0.2598

04/14/22

04/25/22

05/19/22

$0.33

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.3300

07/14/22

07/25/22

08/18/22

$0.01

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0100

10/13/22

10/24/22

11/17/22

$0.01

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0100

TOTALS:

$0.68

$ 0.0653

$ 0.0653

$ 0.0000

$ 0.0049

$ 0.0032

$ 0.6098

MNR Common Shares

Dividend Allocation

Per Share

Section

Total

Unrecaptured


Cash

Record

Paid/Payable

Dividends

Ordinary

199A

Qualified

Capital

Section 1250

Return of

Liquidation

Dates

Dates

Per Share

Income

Dividend(1)

Dividend(2)

Gain

Gain(3)

Capital

Distributions

02/25/22

02/25/22

$21.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 21.00

MNR Preferred Shares

Dividend Allocation

Per Share

Section

Total

Unrecaptured


Cash

Record

Paid/Payable

Dividends

Ordinary

199A

Qualified

Capital

Section 1250

Return of

Liquidation

Dates

Dates

Per Share

Income

Dividend(1)

Dividend(2)

Gain

Gain(3)

Capital

Distributions

02/25/22

02/25/22

$25.36

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 25.36

(1)

Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2)

Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

ILPT’s common share CUSIP number is 456237106. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of September 30, 2022, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. More than 78.1% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues as of September 30, 2022 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005808/en/

