The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announced it will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results after market close on February 9, 2023. The company will conduct its fourth quarter 2022 webcast conference call on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

In order to allow for more Q&A and discussion during the call, Chemours will post a full transcript of its prepared remarks, charts, and earnings press release on February 9, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will also post a link to the recorded remarks for those who prefer an audio recording. The earnings call will start at 8:00 a.m. and begin with Q&A. The call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference.

Conference Call: Please visit investors.chemours.com for a link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides. Replay: A webcast replay will be available at investors.chemours.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

