Piedmont Office Realty Trust (: PDM) ("Piedmont"), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

Record Date Paid Date Dividend per Share Ordinary Dividends Capital Gains Unrecaptured Section 1250 Qualified Dividend Section 199A Dividend Rate Nov 26, 2021 Jan 4, 2022 $ 0.21 $ 0.173988 $ 0.028055 - $ 0.000011 $ 0.173977 Feb 25, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 $ 0.21 $ 0. 173988 $ 0.028055 - $ 0.000011 $ 0. 173977 May 27, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 $ 0.21 $ 0. 173988 $ 0.028055 - $ 0.000011 $ 0. 173977 Aug 26, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 $ 0.21 $ 0. 173988 $ 0.028055 - $ 0.000011 $ 0. 173977 Nov 25, 2022 Jan 3, 2023 $0.21* N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

* All of the $0.21 per share distribution paid on January 3, 2023 will be taxable to stockholders in 2023.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

