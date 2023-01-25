Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that Kenneth (Ken) Bruce has joined the company as Managing Director; Investor Relations. In his role, Mr. Bruce will lead the team responsible for cultivating and maintaining relationships with investors, discussing strategy, financial performance and Rithm’s long-term value proposition.

“Ken brings a wealth of experience with buy-side equity analysts and a strong network of relationships across the investment community. His deep industry knowledge and diverse investment experience will be an invaluable asset as Rithm Capital continues its growth and evolution,” commented Michael Nierenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rithm Capital.

Prior to joining Rithm, Mr. Bruce held leadership and senior investment positions within the financial services sector for more than two decades, most recently serving as a strategic advisor to public and privately held enterprises at Red Rock Global Advisors. Prior to Red Rock, Mr. Bruce served as the Senior Equity Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for over 15 years covering the Specialty Finance sector. Mr. Bruce is a Certified Corporate Director, member of the ISSB Technical Reference Group and holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting credential.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a manager of assets and investments focused on the real estate and financial services industries. The Company seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide residential and commercial real estate related services. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

